Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

