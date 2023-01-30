Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 2,088 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 109,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CWEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 77,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.