Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 3,793 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after buying an additional 62,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.57. The company had a trading volume of 335,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.11. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

