Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.71. 101,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,314. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $190.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

