Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,999 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. 116,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,418. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $108.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

