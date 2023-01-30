Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after buying an additional 215,083 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.06. 134,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $159.80.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
