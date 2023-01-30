Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Olin by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 482,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

