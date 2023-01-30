Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $194.37 million and $12.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.14 or 0.06922631 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00087738 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00058618 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

