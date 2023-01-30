Orbit Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $916,723.13 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $69.08 million and $916,723.13 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00398089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.45 or 0.27942936 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00583612 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism."

