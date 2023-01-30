Orbler Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $1.53 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00023210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

