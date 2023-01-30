Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0946 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $65.33 million and $14.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00047094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00214452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09629118 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $24,296,706.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

