Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.29 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $61.29 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00397660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.38 or 0.27912817 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00596513 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,685,599 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

