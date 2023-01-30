Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 75,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 978,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.12 million. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,974,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,427,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,904 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

