Oxen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,193.94 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Oxen has a market cap of $10.69 million and $226,193.94 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,146.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00398494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.00778746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00093832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00567939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00183944 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,714,542 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

