PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PACW. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,735. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.
