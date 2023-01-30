Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.10. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 741,417 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

