Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 6,243 shares.The stock last traded at $6.88 and had previously closed at $6.82.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

