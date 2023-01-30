PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $80.78. 4,204,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,291,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

