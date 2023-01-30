Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Trading Up 3.2%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.81. 39,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 49,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $661.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $61.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.