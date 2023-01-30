Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRLH remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Friday. 1,332,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,155. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,309,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 509,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

