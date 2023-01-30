Peel Hunt Lowers Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Foxtons Group Stock Down 12.8 %
Shares of FXTGY opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.76.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
