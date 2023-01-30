Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $130,290.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 43,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $130,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,255,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 38,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $115,520.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 41,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 40,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $122,310.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,628 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $44,176.56.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $110,160.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 900 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,003 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $36,129.03.

On Thursday, January 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $65,575.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $57,350.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,100 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,875.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PVL remained flat at $3.06 during trading hours on Monday. 408,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

