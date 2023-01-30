Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.