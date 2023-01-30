Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $66.22. 339,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,761. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

