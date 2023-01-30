Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.24. 2,928,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,985,779. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.