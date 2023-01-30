Phoenix Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.23. The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

