Phoenix Wealth Advisors Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,365,000 after acquiring an additional 227,973 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.01. The company had a trading volume of 388,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.49. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.