Phoenix Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DVN traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.12. 1,151,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,736. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

