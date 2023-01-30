Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $465.70. 256,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,648. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.07.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

