Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.46 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 2.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 305,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

