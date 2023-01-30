Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $203,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

