Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,548 Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 391.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $686,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $18,613,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF alerts:

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VOTE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.10. 7,089 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.