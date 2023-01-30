PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 42,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 98,587 shares.The stock last traded at $62.50 and had previously closed at $62.64.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $168,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

