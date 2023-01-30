Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

MRK stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,541. The company has a market capitalization of $269.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

