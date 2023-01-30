Piper Sandler Raises CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $19.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 143.59% from the stock’s current price.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 1,325,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,746. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $660.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 750,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

