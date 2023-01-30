Piper Sandler Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $300.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.43.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $253.24 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,994,609.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,781.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,776 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,270. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.