Piper Sandler Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $70.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.33 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.02.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

NDAQ stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

