PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Stock Performance

AGS opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PlayAGS news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.