Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $90,132.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $90,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,889 shares of company stock worth $6,917,750 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

