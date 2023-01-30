Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

