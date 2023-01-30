Pocket Network Price Reaches $0.0730 on Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $74.48 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

