PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in January

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,083,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 2,592,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 254.8 days.

PointsBet Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of PBTHF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PointsBet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

