POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in POSCO by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in POSCO by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

PKX traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. 145,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. POSCO has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

