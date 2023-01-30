PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.49 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAA. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

