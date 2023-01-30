Premia Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $153,479.71 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Premia has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

