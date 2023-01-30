Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.