Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.21.
Progressive Price Performance
Progressive stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
