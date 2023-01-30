Prometeus Market Capitalization Achieves $90.43 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $90.43 million and approximately $176,535.28 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00020300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391582 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.46 or 0.27486160 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00583650 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

