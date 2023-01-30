ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3.2% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.08. 18,113,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 106,688,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
