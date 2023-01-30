ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3.2% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.08. 18,113,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 106,688,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

