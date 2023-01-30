ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) is Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334,432 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 1.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 2.57% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,696,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,610,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,373,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 288,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,014,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $41.60. 3,010,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,219,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

