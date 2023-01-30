Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) CFO Sells $46,625.38 in Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Proterra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTRA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,719. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Proterra

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Proterra by 36.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

